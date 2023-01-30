Kingdom Swimming Club weekly news

Future Challenger Jan 29th-

Meet 3 of the Future Challenger series took place Sunday, Jan 29th in UL, providing another great opportunity for our younger swimmers to compete across a number of events with clubs throughout Munster.

Many thanks to our Coaching team of Nigel Collins, Ciara Fields & Gerard Pierse, Team Managers Melissa Costello & Kerry Long, Tim O'Connell, top table, Pat McTigue ,referee, volunteers and supporting families .

Coach Report from Nigel Collins-

Overall the swimmers were from Junior B and the development squad, with close on 5 months of training down each swimmer recorded strong new times for their chosen events, all other swimmers made PB’s by considerable margins from previous times, it was delightful to see some new hopefuls breaking through with impressive times for what was for some their first real Gala, so the Kingdom has lots to be hopeful for.

We were supported on deck by a fantastic team who all worked tirelessly to ensure that our swimmers enjoyed the day, our traveling parent contingent could be well heard from the gallery, it would seem that all our swimmers had a great day in the water and on deck with strong friendships evident throughout.

Upcoming Galas-

Munster Schools Championships Feb 4th (Minor) 5th (Senior)

Community Games Swimming Feb 12th

McCullagh International Meet Feb 24th-26th