Kingdom Swimming Club news

Great success for Kingdom swimmers at Munster SC Championships

Well done to all our swimmers on some fantastic performances at Munster SC

Championships over the weekend in UL. The club was well represented in the two day event which saw the Kingdom take home a total of 6 medals ,1 x Gold,3 x silver, 2 x bronze (Full results below)

Head Coach Ger McDonnells' Report-

"A hugely encouraging weekend for the K. S. C at the Munster S.C championships held in UL over the weekend. All swimmers gave of their very best and a number of personal bests were achieved. As well as our medallists we had several finalists (17 a finals and 7 b finals) of whom a number were first time finalists which augurs well for the future.

Under the guidance of our captains Cian and Maire the squad have rediscovered their hunger and will to race and most importantly they really seemed to enjoy it!

Many thanks to all who contributed to this great weekend, parents and swimmers alike."

Cian Mason-

Gold 200m Fly

Silver 100m Fly

Bronze 50 fly

Rory Boyd-

Silver 100m back

Silver 200 back

Maria Maryntseva-

Bronze 200m fly

Kerry Open Gala

Final preparations are underway for our Kerry Open Swimming Gala which will take place this Sunday Nov 20th , kindly supported by Kerry Group. The Level 2 Gala is a great opportunity for all our swimmers, particularly our younger swimmers to compete and we look forward to welcoming swimming clubs from all over Munster to the event.

Christmas Fundraiser for Jigsaw Kerry

We are delighted to launch our Christmas Cards designed by local Artist Amanda Bentley Curran to commemorate our 40th anniversary.

All proceeds from the cards will be donated to Jigsaw Kerry.

Jigsaw Kerry provide a wide range of mental health support for young people aged 12-25 living, working or studying in Kerry and we would encourage all our members to help support us in our fundraising for this worthy cause.

Cards will be available to purchase at our forthcoming Kerry Open Swimming Gala in The Sports Complex this Sunday Nov 20th .

Check out our social media channels for further information.