Kingdom start All Ireland Minor camogie campaign this afternoon

Kerry start their All Ireland Minor camogie campaign this afternoon.

The game against Down takes place in Banagher, County Offaly at 2.

Kerry U16s took on Waterford B in the Munster final. The match was rescheduled twice due to pitch availability. Kerry's joint captains Sinead Flynn and Emma Gaynor won the toss.

Kerry started very solid in their play, with Georgia Kennedy putting over the first 2 points to start what was to be a player of the match performance. It was apparent from then, that Kerry were on the road to victory. Kerry gained possession time and time again with some great plays from half backs Nicole Power, Jessica Leen, and Rachael Lennon. Evie O Sullivan, Siofra Murphy, Ally Russell, Aoibheann Hennessey, and Caoimhe Nolan worked well to assist for more scores from the forwards Clodagh Carroll, Sarah Chute as well as Georgia. Waterford took advantage of a lapse in concentration and scored a well taken point. Even with this, the full back line of Ava Kennelly, Hayley O'Connor, and Sinead Flynn proved to be a massive challenge for Waterford. Kerry were up 4:06 to 0:01 at half time.

With a few changes at half time, the lead remained steady. Anna Maria Harty and Emma Gaynor playing their roles excellently with Kerry scoring 1:04 in the second half. Waterford challenged Kerry in many positions and broke free to score 3 points in second half. Kerry's backs Shannon Murphy, Aoibheann Flaherty, Aoife Mckenna and Goalkeeper Emily O'Donoghue were put to the test on a few occasions but Emily did great to keep a clean slate.

Final Score Kerry 5-10 Waterford 0-4.

The Cup presentation was made to the joint captains by Munster representative Ger McCarthy to the cheer of the Kerry supporters. Georgia Kennedy was presented with the Player of the Match for a fantastic performance in the final.

Team lined out as follows:

Emily O'Donoghue, Sinead Flynn(JC), Hayley O'Connor, Ava Kennelly, Rachel Lennon, Nicole Power, Jessica Leen, Sarah Chute(0-1), Siofra Murphy, Evie O'Sullivan, Ally Russell(1-0), Caoimhe Nolan, Clodagh Carroll (2-4), Georgia Kennedy (2-5) Aoibheann Hennessy.

Subs: Shannon Murphy, Aoibheann Flaherty, Anna Maria Harty, Aoife McKenna, Emma Gaynor(JC), Cliona McElligott.

Focus now shifts to the All Ireland Championship, which starts on Feb 23rd.