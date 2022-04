Kerry host Cork today in Round 2 of the Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship.

The tie is on in Kenmare at @ 1:45.

Kerry today compete in the Ladies All Ireland U14 Football Championship Series, in Portlaoise.

They have 3 games; in Group B:

11:00 v Galway

1:00 v Dublin &

3:00 v Armagh.