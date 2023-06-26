Kingdom set to discover All-Ireland Quarter-Final opponent

Kerry will this morning discover their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final opponent.

It's the 4 group winners, Kerry, Dublin, Armagh and Derry againast preliminary 1/4 final victors Cork, Monaghan, Mayo or Tyrone.

The draw for the last 8 is about to take place, with the Kingdom to take on one of Tyrone or Monaghan.

Teams cannot meet if they already faced off in the group stages so Kerry cant be paired with Cork or Mayo.

Those ¼ finals are to be played this coming weekend in Croke Park; two on Saturday and two on Sunday.