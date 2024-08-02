Advertisement
Sport

Kingdom set to announce All-Ireland final team

Aug 2, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom set to announce All-Ireland final team
30 July 2024; In attendance during the captains day ahead of the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship Finals at Croke Park in Dublin is Kerry captain Niamh Carmody. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Kerry are to announce their team today for the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Football Final.

Sunday sees the Kingdom take on Galway from 4.15 @ Croke Park.

The game will be live on Radio Kerry thanks to Topline Mc Carthys, Kenmare.

