Kingdom set to announce All-Ireland final team

Kerry are to announce their team today for the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Football Final.
Sunday sees the Kingdom take on Galway from 4.15 @ Croke Park.
The game will be live on Radio Kerry thanks to Topline Mc Carthys, Kenmare.
