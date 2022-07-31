Kingdom set for royal battle in Ladies All-Ireland final

Kerry can today be crowned TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior football champions for the first time in 29 years.

They face title holders Meath in Croke Park in the decider from 4 o’clock.

Kerry captain Anna Galvin

Jenny Rispin, former Meath player

There’s been plenty of support for Kerry ahead of the final.

Even Conor McGregor has wished them well.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom has been getting backing of another sort.

That’s thanks in no small part to Sport Endorse.

Kerryman Trevor Twamley is a co founder of Sport Endorse

Geraldine O’Shea, Kerry selector

Meath manager Eamonn Murray has been speaking with LMFM

Nora Hallissey, former Kerry player

Declan Quill, Kerry joint manager

Pat Harnett, Kerry manager in 1993

Cáit Lynch, Kerry player

Maire O'Shaughnessy, Meath player in conversation with LMFM

Aoibheann Cleary, Meath player in conversation with LMFM

There's a feast of football at Headquarters with Antrim and Fermanagh contesting the Junior final at 11:45am.

Meanwhile last year's beaten finalists Wexford look to go one better when they take on Laois in the Intermediate decider at 1:45pm.