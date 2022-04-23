Advertisement
Sport

Kingdom preparing for Munster U20 decider

Apr 23, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Kingdom preparing for Munster U20 decider Kingdom preparing for Munster U20 decider
Share this article

It’s Kerry against Cork on Monday in the EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship Final.

The counties clash in Tralee form 7.30 in a match which is live on Radio Kery Sport.

Kerry selector Sean O’Sullivan

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus