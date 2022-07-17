Kingdom players prepare for Galway showdown

Tadhg Morley will next Sunday be part of the Kerry side hoping to recapture Sam Maguire.
He's set to start against Galway in the All-Ireland final against Galway.
Morley has been speaking with Tim Moynihan
Advertisement
Kerry keeper Shane Ryan
Tadhg Morley will next Sunday be part of the Kerry side hoping to recapture Sam Maguire.
He's set to start against Galway in the All-Ireland final against Galway.
Morley has been speaking with Tim Moynihan
Kerry keeper Shane Ryan
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus