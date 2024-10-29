Advertisement
Kingdom pair beaten in World Handball Championships

Oct 29, 2024 16:47 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom pair beaten in World Handball Championships
World Handball Championships

Over 55 B Singles

Last 16

Pat Lacey, Kerry lost to Martin Ryan, Tipperary 9-15, 8-15

Dermot Casey, Kerry was beaten by the same score against Martin Fitzpatrick

