Kingdom pair beaten in World Handball Championships

World Handball Championships
Over 55 B Singles
Last 16
Pat Lacey, Kerry lost to Martin Ryan, Tipperary 9-15, 8-15
Dermot Casey, Kerry was beaten by the same score against Martin Fitzpatrick
