Kingdom open provincial series at lunchtime

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney is the venue today as Kerry begin their Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship campaign.
The Kingdom take on Tipperary at 1.45.
Kerry are away to Cork from 1 in the Munster Senior B Championship, at Cloughduv.
At 4 in the Munster U14 A Championship Final, Kerry meet Waterford at Mallow.
Kerry U14 Team:
1. Clodagh Quirke - Cromane
2. Aideen Duffy - Listowel Emmets
3. Laura O'Sullivan - Southern Gaels
4. Amy O'Sullivan - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
5. Bláthnaid Ní Shúilleabháin - Corca Dhuibhne
6. Sarah Chute - Churchill
7. Aoife Wright - Corca Dhuibhne
8. Evie O’Sullivan - Churchill
9. Kate Sheridan - Duagh
10. Sadhbh Dowling - Churchill
11. Nessa Kirby - Abbeydorney
12. Taylor Kate Leane - Kerins O'Rahilly
13. Saoirse Hussey - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
14. Katie Crowley - Castleisland Desmonds
15. Evanne Mason - Beale
16. Grace O’Regan - John Mitchels
17. Ally Russell - Abbeydorney
18. Clodagh Griffin - Cromane
19. Amy Noonan - John Mitchels
20. Lauren O’Sullivan - MKL Gaels
21. Máire Eilís Nic Gearailt - Corca Dhuibhne
22. Siena Ryan - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
23. Sophia Fleming - Castleisland Desmonds
24. Kate O’Sullivan - Cromane
25. Edie Corkery - Cromane
26. Eimear Corbett - MKL Gaels
27. Aisling Quirke - MKL Gaels
28. Zara McCarthy - Fossa
29. Aoibhin O’Sullivan - Laune Rangers
30. Nessa O’Donoghue – Beaufort
Munster U16 A Championship Final
Cork -v- Kerry
Sunday 21st April – Mallow GAA Complex – Throw in: 4
Kerry Team:
1. Anne O'Shaughnessy - Fossa
2. Jamie Lee O'Connor - Ballymacelligott
3. Muireann Rochford - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
4. Sadhbh Ní Shlattara - Corca Dhuibhne
5. Eimear Dillane - Austin Stacks
6. Leah Griffin - Castleisland Desmonds
7. Roisin Daly - MKL Gaels
8. Muireann Teahan (C) - Southern Gaels
9. Anna O'Sullivan - Churchill
10. Seoladh Flynn - MKL Gaels
11. Keeva Riordan - Beaufort
12. Lily Riordan - Beaufort
13. Jessie Lynch - Daingean Uí Chúis
14. Doireann O'Neill - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
15. Brid Curtin - Currow
16. Niamh Mulvihill - Listowel Emmets
17. Anna Slattery - Abbeydorney
18. Blathnaid Walsh - Churchill
19. Eabha McEvoy - Beaufort
20. Eve Broderick - Na Gaeil
21. Vilte Paulauskaite - Southern Gaels
22. Sarah O'Brien - Laune Rangers
23. Naoise O'Donoghue - MKL Gaels
24. Emily O'Sullivan - Cromane
25. Saoirse O’Connor Mccarthy - Kerins O'Rahillys
26. Kara Kirby - Austin Stacks
27. Lily O’Shaughnessy - Fossa
28. Sadhbh O’Sullivan - Southern Gaels
29. Aoibheann McCarthy - Kerins O'Rahillys
30. Róise Ní Ghairbhí - Daingean Uí Chúis