Kingdom open provincial series at lunchtime

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney is the venue today as Kerry begin their Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship campaign.

The Kingdom take on Tipperary at 1.45.

Kerry are away to Cork from 1 in the Munster Senior B Championship, at Cloughduv.

At 4 in the Munster U14 A Championship Final, Kerry meet Waterford at Mallow.

Kerry U14 Team:

1. Clodagh Quirke - Cromane

2. Aideen Duffy - Listowel Emmets

3. Laura O'Sullivan - Southern Gaels

4. Amy O'Sullivan - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

5. Bláthnaid Ní Shúilleabháin - Corca Dhuibhne

6. Sarah Chute - Churchill

7. Aoife Wright - Corca Dhuibhne

8. Evie O’Sullivan - Churchill

9. Kate Sheridan - Duagh

10. Sadhbh Dowling - Churchill

11. Nessa Kirby - Abbeydorney

12. Taylor Kate Leane - Kerins O'Rahilly

13. Saoirse Hussey - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

14. Katie Crowley - Castleisland Desmonds

15. Evanne Mason - Beale

16. Grace O’Regan - John Mitchels

17. Ally Russell - Abbeydorney

18. Clodagh Griffin - Cromane

19. Amy Noonan - John Mitchels

20. Lauren O’Sullivan - MKL Gaels

21. Máire Eilís Nic Gearailt - Corca Dhuibhne

22. Siena Ryan - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

23. Sophia Fleming - Castleisland Desmonds

24. Kate O’Sullivan - Cromane

25. Edie Corkery - Cromane

26. Eimear Corbett - MKL Gaels

27. Aisling Quirke - MKL Gaels

28. Zara McCarthy - Fossa

29. Aoibhin O’Sullivan - Laune Rangers

30. Nessa O’Donoghue – Beaufort

Munster U16 A Championship Final

Cork -v- Kerry

Sunday 21st April – Mallow GAA Complex – Throw in: 4

Kerry Team:

1. Anne O'Shaughnessy - Fossa

2. Jamie Lee O'Connor - Ballymacelligott

3. Muireann Rochford - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

4. Sadhbh Ní Shlattara - Corca Dhuibhne

5. Eimear Dillane - Austin Stacks

6. Leah Griffin - Castleisland Desmonds

7. Roisin Daly - MKL Gaels

8. Muireann Teahan (C) - Southern Gaels

9. Anna O'Sullivan - Churchill

10. Seoladh Flynn - MKL Gaels

11. Keeva Riordan - Beaufort

12. Lily Riordan - Beaufort

13. Jessie Lynch - Daingean Uí Chúis

14. Doireann O'Neill - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

15. Brid Curtin - Currow

16. Niamh Mulvihill - Listowel Emmets

17. Anna Slattery - Abbeydorney

18. Blathnaid Walsh - Churchill

19. Eabha McEvoy - Beaufort

20. Eve Broderick - Na Gaeil

21. Vilte Paulauskaite - Southern Gaels

22. Sarah O'Brien - Laune Rangers

23. Naoise O'Donoghue - MKL Gaels

24. Emily O'Sullivan - Cromane

25. Saoirse O’Connor Mccarthy - Kerins O'Rahillys

26. Kara Kirby - Austin Stacks

27. Lily O’Shaughnessy - Fossa

28. Sadhbh O’Sullivan - Southern Gaels

29. Aoibheann McCarthy - Kerins O'Rahillys

30. Róise Ní Ghairbhí - Daingean Uí Chúis