Kingdom miss out on All-Ireland final

Kerry have been beaten by Tyrone in the EirGrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship semi-final.

A late goal from Tyrone proved decisive as the Kingdom lost 1-14 to 1-12 in Portlaoise.

Kerry's Dylan Geaney had the first two points of the day. Sandwiched in between those was a black card for Tyrone's Brian Conway. Kerry went 3 ahead before 2 quick points for Tyrone.

Kerry put over again, this time through Cillian Burke, and led 0-4 to 0-2 after 10 minutes. Tyrone had the next score, 8 minutes later, but Kevin Goulding replied to put Kerry two up once more. 5 minutes from half time Tyrone halved that deficit and it was all square at 5 apiece one minute form half-time. Kevin Goulding pointed Kerry in front just before the break. Half-time: Kerry 0-6 Tyrone 0-5.

It was a drawn game within 3 minutes of the restart. However, Kerry goaled almost straight away, a great run from Cillian Burke setting up Dylan Geaney to hit the net. That was quickly followed by a point which put the Kingdom 4 clear at 1-7 to 0-6; thirty five minutes on the clock. Back to back Tyrone points halved the deficit but Rory Murphy put over to make it a 3 point game after 38 minutes. Tyrone pulled a point back before disaster struck for Kerry in the 40th minute when full back Alan Dineen was black carded. Tyrone pointed from the resultant free and it was now a 1 point game; Kerry 1-8 Tyrone 0-10 after 41 minutes. 3 minutes later the game was level but 3 minutes on from that a 4th point of the day from Kevin Goulding had Kerry ahead once more. Again Tyrone found an equaliser. Again Kerry nudged in front; Kerry 1-10 Tyrone 0-12 with less than 7 minutes to go. Tyrone went straight down the other end and they pointed to draw level again. A moment of opportunism with 3 minutes to go proved decisive in Tyrone's favour. A shot on goal hit the upright and dropped down, the ball flicked towards Ciaran Bogue, who took control and shot home. In the 59th minute Rory Murphy looked in on goal for the Kingdom but his shot was too high and blazed over the bar. A Tyrone point put 3 between the sides again heading towards added on time. Dylan Geaney pointed in added on time but Tyrone it is who progress.