Kingdom hurling and football league fixtures confirmed

Dates, times and venues have been confirmed for Kerry matches next year in the Allianz Leagues.

The footballers open away to Donegal at 3.45 on Sunday January 29th.

They welcome Monaghan to Killarney on Sunday February 5th from 1.30.

Advertisement

The Kingdom are at Mayo at 7.30 on Saturday February 18th, with a home tie against Armagh the following Saturday, at 5 in Tralee.

They are away to Tyrone from 12.45 on Sunday March 5th.

Roscommon are the visitors to Kerry on Saturday March 18th for a 7.30 start in Tralee.

Advertisement

The final round has the Kingdom on Sunday March 26th at 1.45.

The top two contest the League final over the opening weekend of April.

The Kerry hurlers begin away to Derry at 2 on Saturday February 4th before hosting Carlow at 2 on Sunday the 12th, in Tralee.

Advertisement

The Kingdom welcome Offaly to Killarney on Saturday February 25th for a 2 o'clock throw-in.

They go to Kildare on Saturday March 11th, also throwing in at 2.

On Sunday March 19th Kerry host Down in Tralee at 2.

Advertisement

Whoever tops the group goes into the League final over the first weekend of April, with 2nd and 3rd contesting a semi-final the previous weekend.