Kingdom hosting Munster Track and Field Championships this weekend

Jun 10, 2023 09:06 By radiokerrysport
The Munster U12 to 13 and U9 to 11 team and individual Track and Field Championships will take place in Castleisland this Saturday and Sunday.

Events covered are 60m sprint, 300m, long jump and turbo javelin.

Team and individual medals are awarded.

The U9-11 team competition is an unusual event, run at Provincial and National level.

Teams of two athletes of the same age from a club compete together in an event, their scores (time or distance) are then combined and divided to give an average.

