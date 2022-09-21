Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Tuesday night review

There was a ten race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night.

Cashen Ubari, jointly owned by James Hannon and Chris Houlihan, was the winner of the opening race. Leading from traps he ran out a convincing winner, beating Hawthorn Castle in a time of 28.79 at a price of 7/4.

Trevor O'Connell of Abbeydorney won race 2 with Roadstone Barney. Again, trapping in front he was a trap to line winner, beating Callawya Doug by four and a half lengths in 28.86 at a price of 3/1.

Advertisement

Miss Hazel Bourke of Castleisland won race 3 with Spruce Action in 29.04. Always in command she beat Send it Pat by 3 lengths at a price of 3/1

Gearoid O'Connor of Dingle won Race 4 with Prime Contender. Leading off the second bend he went on to beat Millridge Leya by 3 lengths in 28.88 at a price of 5/2

Seomra Cyclone for PJ O'Connell of Castleisland was the winner of race 5. Showing good early pace he beat Sarges Mario by one and a half lengths in 28.94 at a price of 7/2.

Advertisement

Ballyfidora Sid, for joint owners Joe O'Sullivan and Jerimiah Moriarty of Tralee, took race number 6. Leading off the first bend he stayed on well to beat Bonnie Rover by 2 lengths in 29.19 at a price of 5/2.

The Tralee owned Ballyard Bruce won race 7 for Michael Daly. He held on from the fast finishing Smearla Master by a half a length in 29.36 at a price of 6/4 favourite.

Knocknaseed Kid, for Janet Jordan of Kanturk, won race 8. Coming with a late surge, he beat Send it Gems by a short head in 29.17 at a price of 4/1.

Advertisement

The Cahirciveen owned Beginnish Binka was the winner of race 9. Jointly owned by Paudie and Mark O'Shea, she took up the lead at the second bend and ran out a convincing winner beating Brackers Jersey by 7 lengths in 28.98

The Padraig O'Regan trained Classy Trend won the final race. Owned by Maureen Kiely in Killarney, he showed good early pace to beat Steeple Road Theo by 4 and a half lengths in 28.63 at a price of 3/1.

Back racing on Friday night with the first race at 7.46 and a top class card featuring the final of the Odds On A1 570 plus the Final of the Steve Kennedy Memorial.