Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Thursday review

Race 1 was won by Scarty Electric for joint owners Gary Dineen and Pa O'Riordan of Scartaglin. Leading from trap rise he beat the strong finishing Vale News by one length in 29.54 at a price of 6/4.

Trainer Patrick o Connor of Tarbert won race 2 with Phyllis Choice for the Knockfinisk syndicate. Taking up the lead off the third bend he went on to beat Manhattan by 8 1/2 lengths in 29.73 at a price of 6/4.

Race 3 was won by another syndicate when Capetown took the honours for the Bash Stoppers Syndicate. Trained in Tralee by John Kelliher the evens fav beat Sign on May by 2 lengths in 29.52.

Advertisement

James O'Regan of Castleisland won race 4 with Camp Jess. Trapping very smartly he was always in command, defeating Stormy Jewel by 4 lengths in a smart 29.02 at a price of 2/1.

Race 5 was heat 1 of the Listowel Garden Machinery A3 stake and this went to Lissycasey Flor for Mick Donnelan of Listowel. The 3/1 shot beat Millridge Nadia by one and a half lengths in 29.36 at a price of 3/1.

Race 6 was heat 2 of this event and this was won by Ventry Queen for Padraig O'Murchu of Ventry. The 3/1 shot was quick away and held off the fast finishing Mahoonagh Minta by a head in 29.47.

Advertisement

Race 7 was over the sprint distance and this went to Loher Tiger for Noel O'Leary of Tralee. The 4/5 fav took up the lead on the home straight to deny Gallarus Mason by 5 lengths in 18.21.

Race 8 was heat 3 of the Listowel Garden Machinery Shed and this went to Satellite Black for Neily Jones of Killarney. The 7/4 fav led off the first bend to beat Feora Pete by 4 lengths in 29.27.

Race 9 went to Dunquin Ida for Ml Walsh of Newcastle West. Leading off the first bend he ran out an impressive, winner beating Una Maachina by 7 lengths in the fastest time of the night of 28.95 at a price of 2/1.

Advertisement

The final race of the night was won by Boomtown OG for Miss Caoimhe o Sullivan of Abbeyfeale and trained by her father Brian O'Sullivan. She stayed on well to beat Millridge Cora by 2 lengths in 29.61 at a price of evens fav.

Back racing tonight with first of 10 races off at 7.46