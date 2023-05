Declan Dowling reports

There were 3 Kerry winners at Curraheen Park; Ballymac Samuel and Ballymac Katie for Liam Dowling in races 1 and 7 & Kinturk Road in race 11 for Frank Thornton, Listowel.

Liam Dowling also had a winner at Shelbourne Park, Ballymac Run in the 11th. Also at that venue there were wins for Quivers Magic in the 2nd for PJ and Charles Sugrue, Portmagee and Bobsleigh Dream in the 3rd for Willie Joe Murphy, Gneeveguilla.