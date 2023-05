Declan Dowling reports

There were a number of Kerry winners at Curraheen Park; Ballymac Pete in the 8th for Liam Dowling, Rollaway Cooper in the 9th for Frank O’Doherty, Killarney & Hot Magic in the 11th for Michael O’Sullivan, Ballyduff. At Limerick Coolavanny Mercy won race 2 for Noel Browne.