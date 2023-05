Declan Dowling reports

There were numerous Kerry winners around the tracks last night.

Callaway Masters took race 12 at Shelbourne Park for Denis Murphy, Beaufort.

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Shark was first in the 8th at Curraheen Park.

At Limerick race 8 went to Rafas Friend for Noreen O’Connor and LorraineKeane, Gneeveguilla while Quivers Magic was first home for PJ and Charles Sugrue of Portmagee in the 10th.