Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday review

There was an eleven race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night with a fundraiser for Tarbert National School.

Race 1 over the sprint distance was won by Cashen Ava jointly owned by Chris and Vanessa Houlihan from Ballyduff. The evens favourite led from trap rise and held off the fast finishing Devon Wonder by a short head in 18 seconds.

Eamon Murphy of Ballydesmond won Race 2 with Stayaway Joey. Leading off the second bend he went on to beat Gorgoeus Diva by one length in 29.57 at a price of 2/1

Race 3 was the first semi final of the Fundraising Nights Novice 3 Stakes won by joint owners Darragh and Colm O Shea from the Spa, Tralee with Labana Bridie. Showing very good early pace she led all the way to beat no Post by six and a half lenghts in 29.31 at a price of 2/1

Race 4 was the second semi final of the Fundraising Nights Novice 3 Stakes and this went to Pressure Boy. Owned in Castleisland by anne Marie Murphy and trained by James O'Regan in Castleisland. The even money shot led off the first bend to beat Bville Black by six lengths in 29.01.

Race 5 over the sprint distance was won by Saleen Conn. The evens favourite came with a strong finish to deny Sign on May by one and a half lenghts in 18.15

Maurice Sheehan from Templeglantine won Race 6 with Devon Chime. Showing great early pace he beat Kilgulbin Rose by one and a half lenghts in 29.41 at a price of 2/1.

Philip Regan from Abbeydorney won Race 7 with Fortwilliam Bono. The 5/4 on favourite took up the lead on the home straight to beat Una Maachina by 2 lengths in a fast 28.55.

Liz Kelly O'Regan from Kilmoyley won Race 8 with Manhattan. The 5/2 shot beat Confindent Aleria by a short head in 29.55 at a price of 5/2.

The fastest time of the night was recorded in Race 9 when the John Kelliher trained Ballyroyal Gatti prevailed. Owned in Tralee by Darragh Sheehan the 3/1 shot beat the front running Ballymac Scottie by one and a half lengths in 28.47.

Brendan Maunsell from Abbeydorney won Race 10 with Sorens Hero. He an out a convincing winner beating Badgers Bodyguard by seven and a half lenghts in 28.90 at a price of 6/4.

The final race of the night was won by Shronedrugh Kate for Tim Kelly of Killarney. The outsider of the field at 4/1, he led from traprise to beat Lanody Murphy by one and a half lenghts in 29.03.

Racing again on Tuesday night with a ten race program, first race off at 6.53pm

Ballymac Finn won race 6 at Shelbourne Park for Liam Dowling.