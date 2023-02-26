Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday review

There was an 11 race programme at the stadium last night.

Race 1 over the sprint distance was won by David Quirke from Tralee, showing good early pace he beat Manhattan Grace by 4.5 lengths in 17.87 at a price of even money.

Race 2 was the first heat of the 525 novice stake and this went to All The Fives owned by the Killerisk Ten syndicate. Finishing strongly he beat Doonen Mary by 2.5 lengths in 29.31 at a price of even money.

Advertisement

Race 3 over the sprint distance went to Angel Choice for Thomas Brennan of Lisselton. Leading off the first bend he went on to beat Knockbawn Molly by two lengths in 18.26 at a price 2/1

Race 4 was the second heat of the 525 novice stakes and was won by Headley's Bale owned by Nick Cotter from Knocknagoshel. Priced at 6/4 he led off the second bend and went on to beat Stay Away Kate by 4 lengths in 30.07.

Race 5 was heat 3 of the novice stake and was won by Doneen Blake owned by John Walsh from Knocknagoshel. The 4/6 fav led from traprise and went on to beat Stormy Pestana by 2.5 lenghts in 29.05.

Advertisement

Race 6 was won by Darrig Noel owned by Oliver Kearney from Moyvane and trained by Partick O Connor in Tarbert. The evens fav finished strongly to beat Scotia Brige by 7 length in 29.06.

Race 7 was won by Lauragh Salah for Liam Jones from Listowel. Leading off the second bend he beat Logher Rebel by 4 lengths in 29.01 at a price of 6/4.

Race 8 went to UK owner Michael Rowe with Sporting Bandit. Trained in Abbeyfeale by Gerry Griffen the 4/5 fav led off the third bend and went on to beat Bonnie Ranger by 4.5 lengths in 29.14.

Advertisement

Race 9 over the sprint distance was won by Quartiera, owned by Colin Wallace from Glin Co Limerick. The even money fav flew from traps to beat Ardfert Markie by 1.5 lengths in a fast 17.35.

Race 10 was won by Wristy Hurling for the Hurling On The Ditch Syndicate and trained by Ballyduff man Chris Houlihan. She beat Killcurra Trudy by 1 length in 29.86 at a price of 2/1 .

The fastest time of the night was recorded in the last race and this was won by Sign On Millie for owner Master Jack Slattery and trained by his grandfather Anthoney Slattery. Fast away from traps he held on from fast finishing Vale News by half a length in 29.00 at at price of 2/1.

Advertisement

Racing again on Tuesday night starting at 6.53.

Cahsen Eliza won race 6 at Limerick for Chris and Vanessa Houlihan, Ballyduff.