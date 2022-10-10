Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday review

There was a 9 race programme at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night featuring the two semi finals of the Slippy Cian at stud ON2 Stake and the Semi Finals of the RCETS A7 Stake.

Race 1 over the 325 yards distance was wan by Skips Honisuckle owned by John O'Nell in Gortaclea; he beat Narry Fler by three and a half lengths in 17.63 at a price of 6/4.

Trainer Jack Kennelly from Ballydonogue had the first of a double with Star Son Melody taking up the lead off the last bend to beat Crossfield Ria by a half a length in 2875 at 6/4.

Advertisement

Race 3 over the sprint distance was won by Fall Off The Stool, owned by the humpty dumpty syndicate. The 3/1 shot beat Annascaul Thomas by three lengths in 18.31.

Trainer Jack Kenelly completed his double in race 4 with Ballymac Scotty which he jointly owns with Padraig Bunyan of Ballydonoghue. The 5/4 on favourite beat Track Scout by half a length in 28.63.

Race 5 was won by Lambeth Road for Master Matthew Horgan of Firies beating Feora Eva by three and a half lengths in 28.98 at a price of 3/1.

Advertisement

Race 6 was won by Benmore Bolt for Andrew Sheehy of Ballyduff. Showing good early pace he beat Shronedrugh Pat by 4 and a half lengths in 1795 at a price of 2/1.

Race 7 was the first semi final of the RCETS A7 stake this was won by Feora Anton for Michael Anthony Reidy of Ballyheigue. The 2/1 on shot beat Send it Thunder by 7 and a half lengths in 29.20.

Race 8 was the second semi final of the RCETS A7 Stake and this was won by Hazelhill Blake owned by Michael T O'Connell. Taking up the lead at the second bend he went right away to beat Ever So Best by 10 lengths in 28.66 at a price of 6/4.

Advertisement

The final race of the night was won by Devon Diamond for Maurice Sheehan of Templeglantine. The 3/1 shot took up the lead at the fist bend and went on to beat Ballamac Dave in 29.14.

Racing again Tuesday night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with a ten race program

There were Kerry winners at the various tracks last night.

Advertisement

At Shelbourne Park Bobsleigh Dream took race 8 for Willie Joe Murphy, Gneeveguilla while Callaway Masters was first in the 9th for Denis Murphy, Beaufort.

At Curraheen Park Russmur Pat was victorious in the 4th for Jeremian Murphy, Rathmore while Coolboy Rusty was first home in the 5th for Eric Prestage, Tralee.

At Limerick Nocturnal Mo won the third for Noirin McElligott, Listowel.