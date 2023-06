Declan Dowling reports

Friday night review

Bobsleigh Dream won heat 1 of Round 3 of the Sporting Press OnLine Edition Irish Oaks for Willie Joe Murphy, Gneeveguilla.

On that same Shelbourne Park card race 11 went to Kane Tashadelek for Tom Lynch, Ballylongford.

At Limerick Homestead Local was first in race 9 for Dan Lynch, Causeway.

Curraheen Park saw Kinturk Road victorious in the 9th for Frank Thornton, Listowel while Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Katie took the 10th.