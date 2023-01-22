Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday night review

There was a ten race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night, featuring the semi finals of the Allwood Kitchen, Bedrooms and Doors A6 Stakes.

Race 1 was won by the Collette O'Regan, Kilmoyley owned Jameela. Showing very good early pace she ran out a convincing winner beating Devon Dazzler by four and half lengths in 17.97.

Tim Kelly from Headford won race 2 with Shronedrugh Pet. The 2/1 shot came with a late surge to deny the front runnin knocknaboul time by one and a half lengths in 30.10.

Stevie O'Connor from Valentia Island made the journey worthwhile in winning race 3 with Spirit Tornado in 18.15 over the sprint distance. Priced at 4/1 he beat Angel Choice by one and a half lengths.

John O'Shea from Causeway won race 4 with Training Board. Taking up the lead off the last bend, he finished strongly to beat Bolus Loop by two lenghts in 29.87 at a price of 2/1.

The fifth race was the first semi final of the Allwood Kitchen, Bedrooms and Doors A6 Stakes and this went to Outdoor Abu for trainer Liam O'Callghan of Macroom. Leading from trap rise he beat the fast finishing Jamie Mac by one lenght in 28.98 at a price of 4/5 favourite.

Race 6 was again over the sprint distance and this went the way of Jimbo Wink for Ray Fleming of Gneeveguilla. Winning in a time of 17.60 he beat Bomber Stappen by two lenghts at a price of 2/1.

Race 7 was the second semi final of the Allwood Kitchen, Bedrooms and Doors A6 Stakes and was won by Droumerough June owned by Drew OMeara from Cahirciveen and trained in Ballyheighue by Michael A Reidy. Leading off the third bend he went on to beat Stormy Jimmy by 6 and a half lengths in 29.72 at a price 7/2.

Trainer Pat Mcmahon from Tralee won Race 8 with Send it Joan. The 2/1 shot hit the front at the third bend and went on to beat Fortune Sydney by 4 lenghts in 29.38 at a price of 2/1.

Race 9 was won by the Vincent McKenna Abbeydorney owned Killahan Pedro. Flashing from traps he went on to beat Stormy Jewel by four and a half lenghts in 29 seconds at a price of 5/2.

The final race of the night went to Megans Dream for Paul O'Sullivan of Tralee. Priced at 2/1 he held off the late challeneg of Kilcurra Trudy by a short head in 30.20 at a price of 2/1.

Back racing again at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Tuesday night with a ten race program starting at 6.53.