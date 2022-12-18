Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday night review

Race 1 wnet to Rathronan Minnie owned by the Clash-Boys-Syndicate and trined by Sean Hunt in Athea. Leading from trap rise he ran out a convincing winner by 15 lengths at a price of 2/1.

Brian O'Sulivan from Abbeyfeale won race 2 with Boomtown World over the 325 yards distance. He beat Dermots Refusal by a neck in 18.21 at a price of 6/4.

Pa Rourke from Ballyduff introduced an exciting new novice in Auntie Susie who recorded the fastest time of the night in 28.66. The evens fvourite beat fortwilliam Bono by two lengths.

Thomas Brennan from Liselton took race 4 with Andy's Choice over the sprint distance. He just got up on te line to deny the front running Bossman Ninety by a neck in 18.18 at a price of 2/1.

Killahn Bruno took race 5 for Vincenet McKenna of Abbeydorney. The 6/4 shot finished strongly to beat Knocnkaboul Time by 9 and a half lenghts in 29.38.

Joint owners Neily Nolan and Fred Hayes of Brosna emerged victorious with Brosna Chloe oer the sprint distance by 7 lenghts in 17.82 at a rice of 2/1.

The feature race of the night was the Cstleisland Tyre Centre A2 Final and this went to the Rushooor Racing Syndicate's Dark Candy, trained in Macroom by Liam O'Callaghan. Finishing strongly he beat the front running Starson Melody by half a length in 28.91 at a price of 9/2.

Race 8 was won by Dream weaver for joint owners Thomas Quinn and Liam Cahill of Moyvane over the sprint distance. Leading from trap rise he beat Crossfield Poppy by three and a half lengths in 17.63 at a price of 5/2.

Sign on Millie owned by Jack Slattery and trained by his grandfather Anthony Slattery won race 9. Always in command he beat Eridani Keid by 7 and a half lenghts in 2908 at a price of 4/5 favourite.

The final race of the night went to the Brendan O'Shea Millstreet owned Crossfield Ria. The evens favourite beat PepintheStep by two and a half lenghts in 28.88

Racing again this Tuesday night.

There were multiple Kerry winners at Shelbourne Park-

Ballymac Pete in race 3 for Liam Dowling

Hoodoo Brown the 6th for Mossie O’Donnell and Liam Dowling

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Run in the 9th &

Callaway Pro Am for Denis Murphy in the 12th.