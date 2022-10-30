Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday night review

There was a 12 race program at the Kingdom greyhound Stadium last night for the Kiskeam GAA Family Night at the Dogs.

Race 1 was won by Coill Bhui Whizz in the first of a double for John O'Sullivan from Listowel. She led all the way to beat Fossa Fado in a length and a half in 29.62 at a price of 6/4 joint favourite.

Feora Niamh made race 2 the first of a double for Michael A Reidy from Ballyheigue winning over the sprint distance in 18.05. drawing clear from the second bend she won by 12 lengths from Bellamac Millie at a price of 2/1.

Advertisement

John O'Sullivan of Listowel's second win of his double came in race 3 where Coill Bhui Watch beat the early paced favourite Daleroad Tess by 7 lengths. Taking up the lead from the second bend he stayed on for the win in 29.09 at a price of 2/1

Race 4 was won by Boomtown óg owned by the young Miss Caoimhe O'Sullivan from Ballyduff and trained by her Dad Brian. Leading from trap rise she held on to take the sprint race in from You Crack Me Up by 2 lengths in a time of 18.05 at a price of 2/1 joint favourite

Send it Thunder owned by Joan McMahon of Tralee and trained by her husband Pat was the winner of the 5th race. Shooting up the inside at the first bend she led from there and stayed on to win by 6 lengths over Paddys Day in a time of 29.43 at a price of 5/2

Advertisement

Halfway through the card the race 6 winner came from Edward O'Sullivan and Tom Horgan with Emmerdale Shauna. Running over the sprint distance in a time of 17.76 she took up the lead at the second bend and held on to beat Ardrahann Jess by one and a half lengths at a price of 3/1

Coming in as a reserve Brackers Jersey was the winner of race 7 for Denis O'Regan from Tralee. Leading all the way from the first bend he beat Conaic View Mars by 4 and a half lengths in a time of 29.44 at a price of 5/2

The O'Neill-McElligott-Foley Syndicate from Abbeyfeale took race 8 with Monabricka. Trained by Jack Foley in Abbeyfeale he took up the lead at the second bend and drew clear from second place Millridge Allie to win in 28.56 at a price of 4/1.

Advertisement

Brendan Murphys trip home to Cahirciveen was shortened with a win in Race 9 from Sir Man. The 2/1 co-favourite took up the lead rounding the final bend to cross the line 3 lengths ahead of Samba Baily in a time of 28.89.

Michael A Reidy's double was completed in Race 10 with Feora Poppy's win. Priced 2/1 co -favourite, she came from behind and finished very strongly to take the win near the line by 1 and a half lengths from Saleen Abu in a time of 28.95

Race 11 brought the fastest time of the night, won by Rafas Friend for Noreen O'Connor and Lorrane Keane of Gneeveguilla. Leading from the second bend the evens favourite was well clear to win in 7 lengths over Seomra John Jacob in a great run of 28.44

Advertisement

The final winner of the night was Bay City Panther, owned in Killarney by Maureen Kiely and trained in Kilmoyley by Padraig Regan the early paced 2/1 co-favourite held on to beat the fast finishing Gentle Houdini by 1 length in 29.44

Racing again Tuesday night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with a ten race program, first race at 6.53.