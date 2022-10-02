Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday night review

There was a 9 race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night.

First race over the sprint distance was won by Carmac Bruiser for Timmy Carmody from Ardfert. Forced to run wide off the last bend he got up on the line by a short head to beat Clohur Champion by a head in 18.08 at a price of 2/1.

Race 2 was won by a very exciting novice Seomra Ant, who did the fastest time of the night in 28.74. Running from the outside box he struck the front at the first bend to win in emphatic fashion by 14 and a half lengths in 28.74 at a price of 6/4 on for Patrick J O'Connell Senior from Castleisland

Race 3, again over the sprint distance, was won by Abbey Darkie owned by Anthony O'Connell from Abbeydorney. Leading from trap rise he beat Earn Perks by two lengths in a very fast 17.43 at a price of 3/1.

Race 4 was the first heat of the first round of the RCETS A7 Stake and this was won by Feora Anton jointly owned by John and Marilyn Carter and trained in Ballyheigue by Michael Anthony Reidy. Slow away from traps he finished strongly to beat Ever So Best by 3 and a half lengths in 29.06 at price of 6/4.

Race 5 was the second heat of the RCETS stake and this was won by Lone Salah. The 6/4 on favourite owned by Daragh Keane in Listowel was always in control and beat Millridge Jimmy by 9 lengths in 28.96.

Race 6 was again over the sprint distance and this was won by Droop Jet, owned by David Fleming in Rathmore. Fast away from traps he bet Willowdale Ghost by two lengths in 17.68 at a price of 5/2.

The third and final heat of the RCETS A7 was won by Savvy Sienna, oOwned in Scartaglen by Stuart Welford and trained y John P O'Sullivan of Scartaglen. Leading from trap rise he beat Dubh Galore by one and a half lengths in 29.19 at a price of 4/5 favourite.

Race 8 was the final of the RCETS A6 Stake and this was won by the Noel O'Leary Tralee owned Loher Baby. Taking up the lead at the first bend, she went on to beat Millroad Dash by one and a half lengths in 29.07 at a price of 2/1.

The final race night of the night was won by Lingering Slick jointly owned by Colin and Norah Browne. Showing impressive finishing pace she got up on the line to win by three quarters of a length to beat Shronedrugh Hero in 29.20 at a price of 3/1

Back racing on Tuesday night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with a ten race program kicking off at 6.53.