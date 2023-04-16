Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday night review

There was an eleven race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night, featuring the final of the KGOBA A6 Stakes, and the ON1 Stakes Final.

There were 6 first round heats of the summer staff parties ON2 / ON3 Stakes, the first of which was won by Jimmy Jones with Satellite Echoes. The 6/4 favourite took up the lead towards the line to beat Gallows Wonder by half a length in 18.13.

Race 2 went to Knockame Barley for Billy Doyle. Leading from the first bend he beat Steeple Rd Grace by two and a half lengths in 17. 83 at a price of 6/4.

The third race was won by Dysert Billy for owner Eric Prestage of Ventry and trainer Mike Baker. He recorded the fastest time of the sweepstake of 17.75 beating Portinard News by 4 and a half lengths at a price of 6/4 Co favourite.

Race 4 was over the standard 525 trip and this was won by Wax Jacket for owner John T Costello. Leading off the second bend he beat Stayaway Kate by 6 and a half lengths in 29.43 at a price of 2/1.

The fifth race was back to the Novice sprint stake and this one went to Cople More Fawnie for James O'Rourke of Ballyduff. Leading from the second bend he beat Steeple Road Jake by 2 lengths in 18.02 at a price of 6/4.

Paddy Collins of Ballylongford won race 6 with Meolodys Molly. The early paced evens favourite beat Highway Pet by 3 and a half lengths in a time of 17.86.

The final heat of the Novice stake, Race 7 went to Dan Wren of Tarbert with Steeple Rd Tom. Leading off the second bend he beat Scotia View by 2 and a half lengths in 18.03 at a price of 6/4.

The eighth race was also over the sprint distance and this was won by Thomas Brennan's Andy Choice. Fast away from traps he led all the way to beat Emily's Tea Leaf by 5 and a half lengths in 18.04 at a price of 2/1.

Race 9 was the feature race on the card with the final of the KGOBA A6 Stakes and this went to Bomb Cyclone for joint owners Joe McCarthy and Frank Neylon of Listowel. Trained in Castleisland by James O'Regan. His early pace had the 1/3 shot always in command to beat Headleya Oliver by 3 and a half lengths in a time of 28.76.

The ON1 Stakes Final was won by Steeple Road Rob for owner Michael Wren. Leading off the first bend he drove on to beat Move on Dot by 4 and a half lengths in 17.83 at a price of 5/2

The final race on the card went to Dan Brassil of Abbeydorney's Sleepy Meg. Quick away from traps the evens favourite led all the way to beat Ballyglen Foggy by 4 lengths in a time of 29.03.

Racing again at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Tuesday night with the first of a ten race card off at 6.53.

Rollaway Cooper won race 6 at Curraheen Park for Frank O’Doherty, Killarney.