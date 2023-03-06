Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday night review

Race 1 went to Cashen Chocton for Chris Houlihan of Ballyduff. Leading off the first bend the evens favourite beat Leaf Extract by a head in a time of 18.32.

The second race was won by Dooneen Angie owned by John Walsh from Knocknagoshel. Leading all the way she beat Klassical Lola by three quarters of a length in 29.47 at a price of 2/1.

Race 3 was the first opening round heat in the novice 2 Stakes and this was won by Smart Susie for owner Mark White from Limerick. Showing good early lace the 5/4 joint favourite beat Bonny Isla by 3 lengths in 29.03.

Race 4 was over the sprint distance and this went to Paddy Ferris from Ballyduff with Ramon Bolt. Taking up the lead in going into the second bend he beat Sufferance by 3 lengths in 18.51 at a price of 4/1.

The fifth race was the second heat of the novice 2 Stakes and this was won by Kieran O'Dwyer from Abbeyfeale with Brighton Road. Taking up the lead off the last bend he ran on to win by 3 lengths over Rathronan Queen by 2 lengths in 29.27 at a price of 2/1.

Race 6 was the third heat of the novice 2 Stakes and this was won by Allowdale Syd for Áine Mccarthy Roche from Banteer. Leading from the first bend the 4/6 favourite was always in command to win in a comfortable 8 lengths over Vale Molly in a time of 28.99.

The seventh race over the sprint distance was won by Kathleen's Lady for John O Shea of Causeway. Breaking well from traps the evens favourite beat Cappatigue by half a length in a time of 17.94.

Race 8 was won by Dale Road Roger for the Dale Road Gang syndicate from Lixnaw. The early paced 6/4 favourite stayed on well to beat Elles Belle by 8 lengths in a time of 29.39.

The ninth race was the first semi final of the ON3 Stakes and throw went to Stormy Pestana for Thomas Fitzgerald of Glin. Taking up the lead off the last bend he finished very strongly to beat Cashen Lillian by 5 lengths in 29.44 at a price of 2/1.

Race 10 was the second semi final of the ON3 Stakes and this was won by Ballyduff father and daughter duo Chris and Vanessa Houlihan with Cashen Hurler. Just getting up on the line she beat Coolemore Penny by a short head in a time of 29.65 at a price of 6/4 joint favourite.

The final race on the card went to The Local Headers Syndicate and Ardfert Trainer Jonathan Best with Rooney. Leading near the line he beat Blue Boyu by a length and a half in 29.30 at a price of 5/4.

Racing again on Tuesday night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with the first of a ten race card off at 6.53.

Meanwhile, Callaway Pro Am was first in race 11 at Shelbourne Park for Denis Murphy, Killarney.

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Johnjo won the 12th at Limerick.