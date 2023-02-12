Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday night review

Race 1 was heat one of the Novice Sprint Stakes and this was won by Some Mountain owned by Mary Murphy and trained by her son Shane Murphy from Cork. Leading off the second bend the even money shot beat Nocturnal Mutti in 18.07.

Heat 2 of this event went to Vale Jasper, owned by Margaret Noonan from Kilmallock. Leading off the second bend he beat Scarty Frankie by 6 lengths in 17.62 at a price of 6/4.

Donal G O Mahony won the third race with Millridge Zelda. Priced at the 6/4 she beat Daleroad Daisy by one and a half lengths in 18.29.

The fourth heat went to the Michael J O'Donovan trained Flying Sparks. Jointly owned in Galway by Basil and Bernadetted Holian, he recorded the fastest time in this event of 17.65.

Priced at 2/1 on he beat Kildroum Simba by two and a half lengths.

The fifth heat was the second leg of a double for Shane Murphy when Some Memory won in 18.05. The even money shot just got up on the line to deny Cashen Ava by half a length.

The final heat of this event was won by Daleroad Diego by Thomas O'Keeffe of Lixnaw. Leading from trap rise he ran out a convincing winner. beating Moyvane Rooney by 7 lengths in 17.78.

Race 7 was the first semi final of the Boylesports Magic at Stud ON2 Stake and this went to Tullig Indo for joint owners Morty and Patrick Ahern of Abbeyfeale. Priced at 2/1 he took up the lead on the home straight to beat Starson Fly by one length in 29.07.

The second semi final of the Boylesports Magic at stud ON2 went to Blue Valerie for trainer Jack Kennelly and owner Denis O'Connor from Listowel. Leading from traps he just held on to win by a short head over Killarney Road in 28.90 at a price of 4/1.

Tim Kelly from Killarney won Race 9 with Shronedrugh Pet. Always in front he beat Quivers Buzz by two and a half lengths in 29.59 at a price of 6/4.

The final race of the night went to Disc Jockey for John O'Shea of Causeway. Encountering trouble at the first bend he hit the front late on to beat Kilgulbin Rose by two and a half lengths in 30.38 at a price of 2/1.

The 2022 awards were also presented last night and they went to the following:

Dog of the Year - Send It Sky

Bitch of the Year - Outback Annie

Owner of the Year - Donal G O'Mahony

Private Trainer of the Year - Chris Houlihan

Public Trainer of the year - Pat McMahon

2022 Hall of fame recipient - Ray Fleming from Gneeveguilla

Racing again at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Tuesday night with a ten race card. First race off at 6.53.

Also, there were Kerry winners outside the county last night.

Race 9 at Limerick went the way of Coolavanny Bliss for Ruairi Burke, Castleisland.

First in race 6 at Curraheen Park was Russmur Pat for Jeremiah Murphy, Castleisland.