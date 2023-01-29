Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday night review

There was an eleven race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night, featuring the Final of the Dan Lynch Allwood Kitchen, Bedrooms and Doors A6 Stakes.

First race was won by Beginnish Nina, jointly owned by Paudie and Martina O'Shea of Cahirciveen, over the sprint distance in 17.87. The 2/1 shot led off the first bend and beat Cashcube Kerry by three lengths.

Race 2 was the first heat of a N3 Novice Stake and this was won by Tommys Lad. Owned in Tralee by Tommy Clifford and trained in Listowel by Edward O'Sullivan, finishing strongly he beat Ardraha India by 5 lengths in 29.65 at a price of 6/4.

Race 3 was the second heat in the novice stake and this was won by Portmagee All Star for joint owners Aidan O'Sullivan and Eoghan O'Connor of Portmagee and trained in Gneeveguilla by Ray Fleming. The evens favourite led from trap rise and ran out a convincing winner, beating Daleroad Max by 8 lenghts in the fastest time of the night of 28.88.

Race 4 was over the sprint distance and this was won by Himalayan Kevin, owned by Linday Hayes of Causeway. Leading off the first bend he beat Bonnie Kiwi by threee lenghts in 17.88 at a price of evens favourite.

The fifth race was the third heat of the Novice event and this went to John Zola which provided a double for owner Tommy Clifford and trainer Edward O'Sullivan. The 4/5 favourite drew clear off the first bend and went on to beat Springwater Best by 9 lenghts in 29.06.

The sixth race was the final heat of the novice stake and this was won in convincing fashion by Magical Dylan for Pat Guilfoyle from Co Offaly. The 2/1 on favourite, after a slow start, finiished stongly to beat the front running Ardrahan Thatcher by 7 lengths in 28.99.

Race 7 was again over the sprint distance and this went to Brosna Chloe for joint owners Neily Nolan and Fred Hayes of Brosna. Priced at even money he led from trap rise to beat Kathleens Lady by 6 lengths in 17.88.

The eighth race was won by Move the World for Con Guiney of Meelin, Cork. A very warm favourite at 2/5 he was led early on but came through to beat Loher Rebel by 4 and a half lenghts in 29.09.

Race 9 was the feature race of the night - the Final of the Dan Lynch Allwood Kitchen, Bedrooms and Doors A6 Stakes and this went to Froumeragh June, owned in Cahirciveen by Drew O'Meara and trained in Ballyhiegue by Michael A Reidy. Finsihing very strongly she just got up on the line to defeat the frontrunning Outdoor Abu by half a length in 29.30.

Race 10 was won by the Noel O'LEary Tralee owned Loher Tiger. The 6/4 on favourite led from trap rise to beat Vale Penny by two and a half lenghts in 29.12.

The final race of the night went to Bolus Magpie for the South Kerry partnership of Flor O'Shea and Kevin Hanafin. Leading off the first bend she beat Pennys Sharon by threee lengths in 29.22 at a price of 6/4 favourite.

Back racing again at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Tuesday night with a ten race program starting at 6.53.