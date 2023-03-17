Kingdom Greyhound Stadium review

There was an eleven race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night.

Race one over the sprint distance went to Peter Regan of Ardfert with Oak Hollow. The 6/4 shot beat Kilgulbin Tulip by four and half lengths in a time of 18.08.

Race 2 was the first of three semi finals of the Communion and Confirmation Parties Novice 1 Stakes and this was won by Dan Nolan from Ardfert with Ardrahan NorthFace who broke first and held on for the win by one and a half lengths over the favourite Glengar Ace in 17.55 at a price of 2/1.

Advertisement

The third race was over the standard 525 trip and this went to Eridani Zaurak or Padhraic Fernane of Tralee. Taking up the lead from the second bend he held on to beat Meditate by two and a half lengths in 29.58 at a price of 3/1.

Race 4 was the second semi final of the Novice sprint stakes and this went to Liam Dowling's Ballymac Sallagh. Quick away from traps the 4/6 favourite was always in the lead to take the win in a fast 17.43 by 3 lengths over Liam Dowling's other runner Ballymac Opera.

Donal G O'Mahony from Millstreet won Race 5 with Millridge Maisey. Taking up the lead from the second bend she drew clear to win by 7 lengths from Rathronan Lucky in a time of 28.91 at a price of 2/1.

Advertisement

The sixth race was the last semi final of the Communion and Confirmation Parties Novice 1 Stakes and this went to Michael Daly of Tralee with Ballyard Oscar. Leading from the first bend the 6/4 joint favourite stayed on the beat the also early paced Ballymac Winx by two lengths in a time of 17.56.

Race 7 was won by News Notice. Owned by Stephen O'Carroll and trained in Tarbert by Patrick O'Connor he was walways in command for an eight and a half length win over Tadhg Boher in 28.51 at a price of 4/6 favourite.

The second leg of a treble for trainer Patrick O'Connor with the Eighth race winner Slipalong Joe for owner Eric O'Connor from Tarbert. Finishing strongly he took the lead just at the line by a neck from Five Days in 17.73 at a price of 2/1.

Advertisement

Race 9 was won by Michael McEllistrim from Ballylongford with Fairest Village. The evens favourite ran on strongly from the third bend to beat Wristy Hurling by a neck in at time of 29.52.

Trainer Patrick O'Connor completed his treble in the tenth race when Saleen Bradley, owned by Christine O'Connor. ast away from traps he finished with a ten length win over Glenbowen Coole in 17.57 at a price of 3/1.

The final race of the night was won by Boomtoen Alana for Bridie O'Sullivan of Abbeyfeale and trainer Brian O'Sullivan. Taking up the lead off the last bend the 5/2 shot held off the fast finishing Millridge Zelda by a neck in a time of 29.72.

Advertisement

Racing again tonight at the Kingdom Greyhound Staduium with the first of a ten race card off at 7.20.