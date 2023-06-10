Advertisement
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday review

Jun 10, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday review
Heather Hartley reports

There were 2 Kerry winners at Curraheen Park.

Tokenfire Glory took the opener for Seamus Cooper, Rathmore.

The 11th went to Rollaway Buddy for Frank O’Doherty, Killarney.

