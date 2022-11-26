Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday review

There was a 10 race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night.

Race 1 was won by Millroad Dash for Patrick Lyons of Listowel. Leading from trap rise he he beat Feora Eva by one and a half lengths in 29.34 at a price of 3/1.

Pat McMahon from Tralee has a kennel in form and he continued with Send it Flying winning race 2. Finishing strongly he just got up near the finishing line to deny the front running Corrs Lightning by half length in 29.60 at a price of 6/4 fav.

Race 3 over the sprint distance was won by Feora Pete for Ml A Reidy of Ballyheigue. The 9/2 shot finished strongly to beat Sign on Lebleu by half length in 17.91.

Ml Murphy of Gneevguilla took race 4 with Coom Ruadh. Taking up the lead off the 2nd bend he ran out a convincing winner beating Millridge Karma by five and a half lengths in 29.29 at a price of 2/1f.

Trainer Jack Kennelly of Lisselton keeps turning out the winners with Una Maachina taking race 5. The 2/1 JF showed a clean pair of heels to the opposition in beating Millridge Maya by one length in 28.70.

Race 6 was won by Devon Diamond for Maurice Sheehan of Templeglantine. Finishing strongly he beat Lissycasey Harpa by three lengths in 29.14 at a price of 9/2.

Gentle Houdini for Ester Keane of Tralee prevailed in race 7. Taking up the lead off the second bend he went on to beat Send it Pat by two and a half lengths in 29.21 at a price of 7/4.

Donal J O'Mahony was back in the winners enclosure when Millridge Allie won race 8.Flashing from traps she went on to beat One days story by four and a half lengths in the fastest time of the night of 28.60 at a price of 7/2.

Dan Cahill from Rathmore was victorious in race 9 with Samba Bailey. The evens Fav lead from trap rise and was always in command beating Jeepers Jimmy by 3 lenghts in 28.74.

Tom Horgan of Trallee was the winner of the final race with Emmerdale Noelle.the 7/4 JF came with a late surge to beat Ballyfidora Sid by three lengths in 29.07.

Racing again tonight with the first of ten races off at 7.46.