Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday review

There was an eleven race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night, featuring the second round heats of the Gryehound and Pet World Juvenile Classic.

The first race was won by Conaic View Flo Jo for Dan Ahearn of Lyrecompane. The 9/2 shot took up the lead at the last bend and went on to beat Satellite Black by one and a half lenghts in 29.14.

Declan Murhy of Brosna won Race 2 with Callaway Doug. Leading from trap rise he beat Dresden Story by two lengths in 28.77 at aprice of 2/1.

Send it Gems won race 3 for Joan McMahon of Tralee, trained by her husband Pat. The 4/5 favourite dominated from the start and went on to beat Torremore Matt by three lenghts in 29.23.

John Murphy from Chairciveen made the long jounrey worthwhile when winning race 4 with Fermoyle Fury. Priced at 13/2 he led from trap rise to beat Bowline Dyson by three lenghts in 28.81.

Race 5 was the first quarter final of the gryehound and pet world Juvenile Classic and this went to Terezas Mendoza for the Queen of the South Syndicate and trained in Tipperary by Pat Buckley. Leading off the second bend she went on to beat Our Mystery by one and a half lenghts in 28.34 at a price of 2/1.

Race 6 was the second quarter final of the greyhound and pet world juvenile classic and this went to Ballymac Marino for the met in the halfway syndicate and trainer Liam Dowling. Showing good early pace the 7/4 shot beat Dromana Boy by five and a half lengths in 28.32.

The third quarter final also went to trainer Liam Dolwing when DeLahdedah prevailed for the Garsun Syndicate. Leading off the second bend he beat Music Glideaway by five and a half lenghts in 28.42 at a price of 5/4 favourite.

The last quarter final of the greyhound and pet world juvenile classic proved to be the fastest when Ryhope Beach won in 28.12. The evens favourite owned by Alison Bandurak in the UK and trained in Tiperary by Michael J. O Donovan flew from traps and ran out a convincing winner, beating Good Maestro by 7 lenghts .

Race 9 was the final of the Novice Sprint Stakes and this went to Flying Sarks for joint orner Basil and Bernadette Holian from Galway and provided a double for trainer M icheal J O Donovan. The evens favourite made his early pace count to beat Nocturnal Mutty by three and a half lenghts in 17.60.

The tenth race went to Oak Bank for Peter O'Regan of Ardfert. Leading off the third bend the 7/4 favourite beat Cinco de Mayo by two and a half lenghts in 29.01.

Ballymac Scottie won the final race for joint owners Padraig Bunyan and Jack Kennelly. Priced at 10/1 his early pace proved decisive in beating Bullet from a gun by four lenghts in 28.61.

Racing again to night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with the first of an eleven race prgram off at 7.46.