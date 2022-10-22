Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

There was a 9 race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night.

Race 1 was won by Carmac Bruiser for Timmy Carmody of Ardfert, leading from trap rise he ran out a convincing winner beating Clohur Champion by 6 and a half lengths in a fast 17.51 a price of 6/4jf.

Race 2 was the first heat of the McSweeney Brothers Tarmacadam Stakes, this was won by Free Sandwiches for the Bark-Wahlberg-Syndicate. Leading from traps he beat Wild Cailin Dubh by 3 lengths in 27.60 over the 500 yards at a price of 3/1

The second heat of the McSweeney Brothers Stake was won by Millridge Timmy for Donal J O Mahony of Millstreet. The 6/4 shot took up the lead at the first bend and went on to beat Steeple Rd Milan by 5 lengths in 27.42.

Heat 3 of the McSweeney Brothers Tarmacadam provided a quick double for O Mahony for Millridge Cora. Coming with a late surge he just got up on the line to beat Bossman Ninety by a length in 27.82.

Race 5 over the 525 yards was won by Bowline Dyson for Danny Gallagher of Tarbert and trainer Chris Houlilhan of Ballydfuff. Always in command he beat the fast finishing Rafas Friend by a length in 28.73 at a price of 7/2

Race 6 over the sprint distance was won by Fahan Rebel, the 2/1 joint favourite lead from trap rise and beat Garrison Express y one and a half lengths in a quick 17.44 for Eric Prestage from Ventry

Race 7 was the feature race of the night with the Final of the Kingdom fast Hire Tri -Distance Stakes. This was won by Coolavanny Bliss who just got his head in front at the line to deny Send it Gems by a neck in 30.78 over the 550 yards distance.

Race 8 was won by Monabricka for the O'Neill-McElligott-Foley Syndicate from Abbeyfeale and trained in Abbeyfeale by Jack Foley. Taking up the lead at the third bend he went on to beat the fast finishing Millridge Allie by a neck in 28.63 at a price of 3/1.

The final race of the night was won by Boly You Sayin, owned by the Nothing-to-Saying syndicate and trained in Lisselton by Jack Kennelly. This promising youngster gave an exhibition of racing, leading from trap rise he ran out a very convincing winner beating Padraig's opinion by 7 lengths in the fastest time of the night in 28.33 at a price of evens favourite.

Racing again this evening at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with a 9 race program, featuring the Final of the RCETS A6 525 yards. First race off at 7.46.