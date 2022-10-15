Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

There was a 9 race card at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night with the feature being the semi finals of the Kingdom Fast Hire A3 Tri Distance Stakes, this week running over the 525 yard distance.

Race 1 was won by Tokenfire Ranger for Seamus Cooper of Rathmore. The 6/4 joint favourite led from traps and hung on from the fast finishing Lybes Fable by a short head in 18.32.

Race 2 was won by Spiritual Lady for John O'Shea from Causeway. Encountering first bend crowding, he took up the lead at the second bend to beat Bellamac Dave by 3 lengths in 29.36 at a price of 3/1.

Brendan Murphy from Cahirciveen made the journey worthwhile when winning race 3 with Sir Man. Taking up the lead on the back straight he went on to beat Seomra Cyclone by 6 and a half lengths in 28.62 at a price of evens favourite.

Race 4 over the 325 distance was won by Spurge. Owned by the Black Shok Syndicate and trained in Lohercannon by Joh Kelliher he just got up on the line to deny Loher Lee by a neck in 18 seconds at a price of 3/1.

Race 5 was the first semi final of the Kingdom Fast Hire Tri Distance Stake and it was won by Ballywilliam Boy owned by Henry Evans and trained by the in form trainer Jack Kenelly of Lisselton. Leading off the second bend we went on to beat the fast finishing Coolavanny Bliss by a length in 28.88 at a price of 2/1.

The second semi final of the Kingdom Fast Hire was won by Oak Green for Peter Regan of Ardfert. Avoiding first bend traffic she ran out a convincing winner, beating Send it Gems by 7 and a half lengths in 28.79 at a price of 5/2.

The thrid semi final was won by Cashen Dynamo, jointly owned in Ballyduff by Chris Houlihan and James Hannon and trained by Chris. Taking up the lead at the second bend he went on to beat Samba Bella by 5 lengths in 28.90 at a price of 5/2.

Donal G O'Mahony of Millstreet won Race 8 with Millridge Allie. Leading from trap rise he beat South of Georgia by one length in 28.59 at a price of 5/2.

The final race was won by Hawthorn Mary for Patrick O'Connor of Ballyduff. Showing very good early pace she was always in control to beat Feora Poppy by 4 and a half lengths at a price of 2/1 in the fastest time of the night of 28.55.

Racing again tonight at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium featuring the Final of the Slippy Cian @ Stud ON2 Stakes and the RCETS A7 Stakes Final. The first of the 9 race program goes off at 7.46.