Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

There was a 9 race program at the Kingdom Greyhound stadium last night, featuring the first round heats of the Kingdom Fast Hire Tri Distance Stakes.

Race 1 was won by At John Mikes, owned by Liam Dennehy and Seamus Galvin of Duagh and trained in West Kerry by Mike Baker. He led from trap rise and ran out a convincing winner in 29.10, beating Crispy Fifty by 7 and a half lengths at a price of evens favourite.

Race 2 over the sprint distance was won by the John Kenny Lixnaw owned Whitehouse Major, breaking smartly he went on to beat Emmerdale Shauna by two and a half lenghts in 18.07 at a price of 5/2.

Race 3 was the first heat of the Kingdom Fast Hire Tri Distance Stake over the 500 yard distance, and this went to Samba Bella who led off the first bend to beat the fast finishing Killeacle Isabel by 2 lengths in 27.37 at a price of 2/1.

Dan Wren of Tarbert won the second heat of the Kingdom Fast Hire in 27.40 with Steepe Rd Bell. Disputing the lead at the first bend she went on to beat Garrison Bejing by 3 lenghts in 27.40 at a price of 3/1.

The third heat of the Tri Distance stake was won by Oak Green for Peter Regan of Ardfert. Taking up the lead at the first bend she beat Gleneffy Paddy by 4 lengths in 27.47 at a price of 3/1.

Heat 4 of the Kingdom Fast Hire Tri Distance was won by Earn Perks, jointly owned by brothers Thomas and Johnny O'Regan of Kilmoyley. The 6/4 joint favourite broke smartly and held on from the fast finishing Bolt You Sayin by one length in 27.50.

Race 7 was the final heat of the Kingdom Fast Hire Tri Distance and this was won by Millridge Tanic for Donal G. O'Mahony of Millstreet. Taking up the lead at the third bend he ran out a convincing winner, beating Nail It Johnny by 6 lenghts in 27.38 at a price of 5/2.

Race 8 over the 525 yards distance was won by Monabricka for the O'Neill-McElligott Syndicate of Abbeyfeale and trained by Jack Foley. He beat Gleneffy King by one and a half lengths in 28.67 at a price of 2/1.

The final race of the night, again over the 525 yards distance, was won by Whisky River for Brendan Horgan of Tralee. Taking up the lead at the first bend he beat Denville Sarah Jo by 2 and a half lenghts in 29 seconds at a prce of 3/1.

Racing again tonight at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with a 9 race program starting at 7.46.