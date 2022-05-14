Advertisement
Sport

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

May 14, 2022 11:05 By radiokerrynews
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review
Share this article

The four quarter finals of The Lee Strand 550 were run at the Kingdom Greyhound stadium last night.

Tullig Cyrname, jointly owned by Mort and Pat Aherne of Abbeyfeale and trained by Pat Buckley, continued his unbeaten run through the event, winning from Ballymac Finn by 4 lengths in 29.39.

The second quarter final was won by the also unbeaten Saleen Lucas, owned by Christina O’Connor and trained by her son Patrick in Tarbert. He won by three lengths over Hunters Pal in 29.75.

Advertisement

Donal J O’Mahony from Millstreet won the third quarter final, with Millridge Jayden beating Throwmedownsumtin by one and a half lengths in 30.13.

The last quarter final was won by Take A Gamble for Jack Foley of Abbeyfeale. He just got up close to the finish line to deny Oriano by half a length in 30.23.

The other feature race of the night was the Paul OSullivan Crash Repairs stakes and this was won by the Jerry Griffin Abbeyfeale trained Outback Annie, beating Silent Guest by a neck in 28.59.

Advertisement

Racing again tonight with a 10 race program beginning at 7.43.

Lasair Mo Chroi was first in race 2 at Curraheen Park, for Killarney’s Michael O’Doherty.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus