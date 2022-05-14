Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

The four quarter finals of The Lee Strand 550 were run at the Kingdom Greyhound stadium last night.

Tullig Cyrname, jointly owned by Mort and Pat Aherne of Abbeyfeale and trained by Pat Buckley, continued his unbeaten run through the event, winning from Ballymac Finn by 4 lengths in 29.39.

The second quarter final was won by the also unbeaten Saleen Lucas, owned by Christina O’Connor and trained by her son Patrick in Tarbert. He won by three lengths over Hunters Pal in 29.75.

Donal J O’Mahony from Millstreet won the third quarter final, with Millridge Jayden beating Throwmedownsumtin by one and a half lengths in 30.13.

The last quarter final was won by Take A Gamble for Jack Foley of Abbeyfeale. He just got up close to the finish line to deny Oriano by half a length in 30.23.

The other feature race of the night was the Paul OSullivan Crash Repairs stakes and this was won by the Jerry Griffin Abbeyfeale trained Outback Annie, beating Silent Guest by a neck in 28.59.

Racing again tonight with a 10 race program beginning at 7.43.

Lasair Mo Chroi was first in race 2 at Curraheen Park, for Killarney’s Michael O’Doherty.