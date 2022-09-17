Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

There was a wonderful night of celebration at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night with all the Kerry footballers and hurlers in attendance for the fans to meet up close with Sam Maguire.

There was a 12 race program last night and the following are the results:

Race 1 was won by Cape Cross for Mary O'Leary of Kenmare over the sprint distance. Fast away from traps she held on from the fast finishing At John Mikes by a short head in 18.29 at a price of 5/2.

Race 2 went to Millridge Cora, which formed part of a wonderful treble on the night for Donal G O'Mahony from Millstreet. Cora, taking up the lead at the third bend, went on to beat Coill Bhui Wow by a half a length in 29.35 at evens favourite.

Race 3 went to Shelly I Said. The Ger Hartnett Abbeyfeale owned runner came with a late flourish to beat the front running Baltovin Brennan by three quarters of a length in 28.95 at the generous price of 6/1

The second leg of Donal Mahony's treble came in race 4 when Millridge Levi prevailed over Pantini by 4 and a half lengths in 28.90 at price of 2/1 co favourite.

Rattlesnake Best, for Kathleen O'Connor of Abbeyfeale, won race 5 over the sprint distance, hitting the front close to the finish line beat Blake Outlook by three quarters of a length in 17.89 at a price of 2/1 joint favourite.

Dresden Story, jointly owned by John O'Keeffe and Pat McCarthy from Lixnaw, was a most impressive winner of race 6 in 28.53. Leading off the second bend he ran out a convincing winner, beating Action Jackson by 4 lengths in 28.53 at a price of 3/1.

Race 7 - the final sprint of the night - was won by the Mary and John Kenny Lixnaw owned Cappatigue. In a closely contested event he just got up on the line to eat Sign On Misty by a short head in 18.24 at a price of 7/2.

Race 8 was the final leg of Donal O'Mahony's very successful night. Millridge Blake, leading from traps, held on from the fast finishing Monabricka by three quarters of a length in 28.44 at a price of 3/1.

Toems Jane, owned by William O'Shea from Killarney, was the fastest winner of the night. Finishing strongly, he beat Gucci Dame by three lengths in 28.42 at a price of 5/2.

South of Georgia for Kathleen Casey O'Connell of Abbeydorney was victorious in Race 10. Always in command, he beat Fermoyle Fury by three lengths in 28.55 at a price of 7/2.

Abbeyfeale Trainer Jerry Griffin won race 11 with Sporting Leo, owned in the UK by Michael Rowe. He struck for victory close to the line to beat Cape Treasre by two lengths in 28.82 at a price of 7/2.

Jack Foley from Abbeyfeale won the final race with Take A Gamble. Leading from Traps, he beat Rushmoor Peggy by one length in 28.74 at a price of 3/1.

On the conclusion of the 12 races the 12 clubs that were paired with the winning greyhound went into a draw for the Kerry GAA Night at the Dogs Club Championship. Tuosist were selected as the winners of the Club Championship and won the first prize of €1,000 plus a free fundraiser at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium.

Back racing tonight with a 10 race program with the first race off at 7.46. Patrons can also watch the two semi-finals of the Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby Semi Finals which feature two Kerry owned greyhounds Callaway Pro-Am owned by Denis Murphy in Killarney runs in trap 4 in the first semi final and Ballymac Finn running from trap 1 in the second semi final for Liam Dowling of Ballymac.