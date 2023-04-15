Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

There was an eleven race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night featuring the final of the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial.

Race 1 was won by Capetown for Tralee trainer John Kelliher and the Bash Stoppers Syndicate. The 7/4 favourite led from trap rise and went on to beat Sarges Mario by one length in 28.64.

Dermot Fitzgerald from Glin won race 2 with Stormy Mick. Quick away he beat Steeple Rd Brave by one and a half lengths in 28.99 at a price of 7/4 favourite.

The third race over the sprint distance was won in impressive style by Ardfert Markie. Jointly owned by Evelyn O'Carroll and Kathleen Clifford of Ardfert and trained by Brendan Maunsell, the even money favourite flew from traps to beat Narrie Flyer by one and a half lengths in a fast 17.44. Chris Houlihan from Ballyduff won race 4 with Cashen Lillian. The 6/4 favourite led off the second bend and held off the fast finishing Stormy Jewel by half a length in 28.98. Sign on May for Anthony Slattery of Tralee won race 5, again over the sprint distance. Priced at 6/1 he dictated from the start to beat Claytons Cali by three quarters of a length in 17.83. Race 6 was the final of the Grandstand Restaurant ON2 Stakes and Wasted Monday maintained his unbeaten record through the stake. Owned by Kieran O'Dwyer in Abbeyfeale this promising youngster was always in command to beat Principality by five and a half lengths in 28.39 at a price of 6/5 favourite. Trainer Jack Kenelly won race 7 with Ballywilliam Boy for owner John Evans from Tralee. Priced at 5/2 he led from trap rise to beat Spa Dancer by 3 lengths in 28.85. Race 8 was the feature race of the night, the John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial and this was won by Strideaway Lena for James O'Mahony of Athea, Co Limerick. Rocketing from traps she held off the fast finishing Crafty Babalino by half a length in a very fast 30.56 over the 570 yards distance. Joint owners Daniel and Eimear Roche from Banteer won race 9 with Allowdale Icon. The 4/5 favourite came with a strong finsish to beat the front running Bonnie Ranger by three and a half lengths in 28.95. Ian Ahearne from Lyracompane won race 10 with Muingwee Kid. Showing good early pace he held on from the fast finishing Lissycasey Mary by half a length in 29.30 at a price of 9/2. The final race of the night went to the Donal G O'Mahony owned Millridge Lily from Millstreet. Priced at 2/1 her good early pace was decisive in defeating Killahan Ariel by two lengths in 29.01. Racing again at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium tonight with an eleven race program featuring the final of KGOBA A6 Stakes. First race of at 7.46.

