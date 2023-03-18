Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

There was a ten race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night featuring the Final of the Re.CETS Novice 2 525 Stakes and the semi finals of the K.G.O.B.A. A2 Stakes.

Race 1 was won by Mahoonagh Lucy for Ger Cremin from Newcastlewest. Coming from behind she ran on strongly to take the lead near the line to beat Sporting Bandit by one and a half lengths in 29.02 at a price of 3/1.

The second race was won by Feora Pete for owner Beth Reidy from Ballyheigue and trained by her husband Michael Anthony Reidy. The 2/1 joint favourite took up the lead at the third bend and held on to beat Bolus Magpie by a head in 29.22.

Advertisement

Sarges Mario for Philip O'Connor from Millstreet was the winner of Race 3. Leading all the way, the 5/2 shot finished 2 lengths ahead of Tanvalley Rose in a time of 28.98.

Race 4 went to Stormy Cove owned by Brigid Fitzgerald of Glin. Priced at 4/1 favourite she took up the lead rounding the last bend to beat Send It Flash by 2 lengths in 29.26.

Race 5 was the first semi final in the K.G.O.B.A. A2 Stakes and this went to Lone Best for joint owners William Keane and John McCarthy of Listowel. Breaking quickest from traps he was always in the lead and held on to beat Portmagee Allstar by a neck in 29.06 at a price of 9/2.

Advertisement

The second semi final went to Colin Browne of Listowel's Lingering Gold. Taking up the lead on the run towards the line she just beat Sporting Moretti by a short head in 29.06 at a price of 4/1.

Race 7 was won by Coolavanny Bliss owned by Master Ruairi Bourke from Castleisland. Coming with a very strong finish the 5/2 shot beat Cinco de Mayo by one length in 29.03.

The eighth race was the feature on last night's card with the Final of the Re.CETS Novice 2 Stakes and this was won by Smart Sam for owner Paul White of Rathkeale. The White family were triple handed in the final but it was the evens favourite Smart Sam whose early pace had him always in the lead to beat Rathronan Willie by three and a half lengths in a time of 29.17

Advertisement

Race 9 brought the fastest time of the night with Ballywilliam Boy for John Evans from Tralee and trainer Jack Kennelly - winning in 28.74. Displaying good early pace he ran on for a four and a half length win over Cape Treasure at a price of 5/1.

The final race on the card was won by At John Mikes for joint owners Liam Dennehy and Seamus Galvin of Listowel and Dingle trainer Michael Baker. Taking up the lead from the second bend he stayed on well to beat Realism by two and a half lengths in 28.80 at a price of 5/2.

No racing tonight at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium but back racing with a ten race card on Tuesday night where first race will be off at 6.53.