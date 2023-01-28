Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

Quivers Magic was first in race 8 at Shelbourne Park for Portmagee’s PJ and Charles Sugrue.

There was an eleven race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night with the feature race being the final of the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby.

Advertisement

Race 1 was won by Lone Best for joint owners Willie Keane and John McCarthy of Listowel. Showing good early pace he was always in command, beating Coill Bhui Noir by two and half lengths in 29.03 at a price of 5/2.

Nicholas Scanlan from Templeglantine won race 2 with Lotts Road Flyer. The 5/2 shot lead off the first bend to beat Conaic View Flojo by one and a half lengths in 29.04.

Advertisement

Knocknaboul Spot for Tadgh Kelly from Ballydesmond was victorious in race 3. He just held on from the fast finishing Brackers Hope by a short head in 29.74 at a price of 7/2.

Advertisement

Brendan Maunsell of Abbeydorney won race 4 with Fire Height Gem. Leading from trap rise the 9/4 favourite beat Young Bud by 5 and half lengths in 29.55.

Race 5 was over the sprint distance and this was won Earn Perks for joint owners Thomas and Johnny O'Regan of Ardfert. Taking up the lead off the first bend. He beat Jimbo Wink by two and a half lengths in 17.65 at a price of 6/4 joint favourite.

Advertisement

Kathleen Casey O'Connell of Abbeydorney took race 6 with South of Georgia. Trained in Ballyheigue by Michael A Reidy, he was a comprehensive winner beating Cashen Bazuka by 6 lengths in 28.32 at a price of 9/4.

Advertisement

The consistent Disco Pants took Race 7 for joint owners John Breen and Conor Healy of Ballymacelligott. Trained in Tralee by Michael Daly, he held off the fast finishing Stream of Sydney by half a length in a fast 28.24 at a price of 6/4.

Race 8 was won by Lingering Gold for Colin Browne of Listowel. The rank outsider of the field at 12/1, he just got up on the line to beat Sign on Millie by a short head in 29.07.

Race 9 was the feature race of the night, the Final of the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby which proved to be a very exciting event. Ballymac Whispa owned by Liam Dowling from Ballymacelligott just got up on the line to beat kennel companion and front runner Ballymac Finn by a short head in an excellent 28.18 at a price of 9/4 and Ballymac Bronze completed an impressive 1-2-3 for Liam in this race.

The tenth race went to Dea Sceal owned by Anthony O'Sullivan of Ventry. The 11/1 shot just got up near the line to deny Steeple Road Brave by one and a half lengths in 29.22.

The final race of the night went to the Pat Buckley trained Pape Di Oro. The evens favourite led from trap rise and continued to extend his lead to 11 lengths beating Send it Joan in 28.39.

Racing again on Tuesday night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with a ten race program starting at 6.53pm