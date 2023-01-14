Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

There was a ten race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night featuring the four second round heats of the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby.

Race 1 was won by Caoimhes Friend, jointly owned by Paddy Flaherty and Kevin O'Connor from Lixnaw. Taking up the lead at the first bend she went on to beat Confident Adolf by four lengths in 29.17 at a price of 2/1.

Race 2 over the sprint distance was won by West Kerry Rover for Darragh Brosnan of Lispole and trained by Mike Baker. Showing good early pace he beat Queenies Girl by two lengths in 17.84 at a price of 11/2.

Race 3 went to Donal G O Mahony of Millstreet with Millridge Cora. The 5/4 favourite lead off the second bend and went on to beat Knocknaboul spot by 4 lengths in 29.19.

Race 4 was the first heat of the second round of the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby and this was won by Ballymac Bronze. Coming from the rear of the field he got up on the line to beat the front running Burgess Darcy by half a length in 28.51 at a price of 15/2.

Disco Pants for owners John Breen and Conor Healy of Castleisland made it back to back wins in Heat 2 of the Kingdom Derby. Leading off the second bend, he beat Sunshine Dream in 28.37 at a price of 7/2.

Race 6 was again over the sprint distance and Steeple Road Paul made it three wins from three starts when just getting up near the line to beat Sign on Le Bleue by a neck in 18.02 at a price of evens favourite.

Race 7 was the third quarter final of the Kingdom Derby and this went to the Liam Dowling owned Ballymac Finn. Leading off the second bend the 5/4 shot went on to beat Cloneden Flash by 5 lengths in 28.40.

Race 8 was the last quarter final of the Kingdom Derby and this went to Stream of Sydney owned by Austin Whelan of County Clare and trained by Pat Buckley. Taking up the lead at the third bend she went on to beat Ballymac Whispa by two and a half lengths in the fastest time of the night of 28.35 at a price of 6/4 joint favourite.

Trainer Jack Kennelly of Ballydonoghue won race 9 with Starson Melody for joint owners Colm O'Connell and Eli Goldberg of Askeaton Co Limerick. The 9/4 shot hit the front at the second bend and went on to beat Young Bud by five and a half lengths in 28.61.

The final race of the night went to Skidroe Fire for John Paul Collins of Tralee. Leading from trap rise he held off the fast finishing Corrib Blossom by half a length in 29.50 at a price of 7/1.

Racing again tonight at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with a ten race program - first race at 7.46.