Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

There was a ten race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night featuring the final of the Listowel Garden Machinery and Tool Hire Stakes plus the six first round heats of the Eric Browne Memorial Kingdom Derby.

Race 1 was won by Quarrypark Ranger for Eugie O'Leary of Gneeveguilla. The 4/1 shot led from trap rise and held off the fast finishing Natural Bandit by half a length.

Race 2 was heat 1 of the Eric Brown Memorial Kingdom Derby and this was won by Clonedan Flash, jointly owned by Paddy Keogh and Enda Currie from Dublin and trained by Pat Buckley. Showing great early pace he was always in command beating Saleen Sam by 6 lengths in 28.67 at a price of 9/4.

Heat 2 went to Burgess Darcy for Sheila and JJ Fennelly of Killeagh, Co Cork. Early pace was again decisive here in beating Cornetto by 5 lengths in 28.66 at a price of 6/1.

The third heat of the Kingdom Derby went to Disco Pants for John Breen and Conor Healy of Castleisland and trained in Tralee by Michael Daly. Showing a clean pair of heels, he beat Millridge Andy by two lengths in 28.50 at a price of 2/1 favourite.

Race 5 was a sprint race and this was won by Earn Perks for Thomas and Johnny O'Regan of Ardfert. Making use of the inside trap he went on to beat Ballymac Pete by 5 and a half lengths in 17.60.

The fastest time of the heats of the Kingdom Derby was recorded in race 6 when Wi Can Dream flashed around in a very fast 28.15. Exploding from traps he ran out a decisive winner beating Stream of Sydney by 4 lengths at a price of 7/4

Heat 5 of the Kingdom Derby was won by Abbeydorney trainer Brendan Maunsell with Sunshine Dream beating Millridge Boby by 2 lengths in 28.61 at a price of 5/2.

The final heat of the Kingdom Derby was won by Liam Dowling of Ballymac, with Ballymac Whispa. Coming from a way off the pace she just got up on the line to deny Tullig Raven by a short head in 28.60 at a price of 6/4.

Race 9 was the final of the Listowel Garden Machinery & Tool Hire Stakes and this was won by the in form kennels of Donal G O'Mahony with Millridge Cali. Taking up the lead off the last bend he went on to beat the fast finishing Lisseycasey Flor by one and half lengths in 29.09 at a price of 5/1.

The final race of the night went to Dresden Story for John O'Keeffe of Lixnaw and Pat McCarthy of Dublin. Early pace proved decisive and he went on to beat Una Machina by 3 lengths in 28.96 at a price of 7/4.

Racing again tonight at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with an eleven race card with first race off at 7.46.