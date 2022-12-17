Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

There was an eleven race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night.

Race 1 went to Annagar Rocky for Noel O'Sullivan from Cahirciveen. Finishing strongly he beat Hawthorn Rose by three and a half lengths in 29.65 at a price of 6/1.

Joint owners Leroy and Lilly Ann Cremin won race 2 with Bharbosa. Showing good early pace the 7/4 favourite beat Blake Outlook by four and a half lengths in 29.26.

Steeple Rd Paul for Dan Wren of Tarbert made it 2 out of 2 in his career over the sprint distance. The 11/8 shot beat Emmerdale Shauna by two and a half lengths in 18 seconds.

Race 4 was the first semi final of the RCETS A6 stake and this was the first leg of a double for Tralee owner Pat McMahon when Send it Flash won by one length from Blaze Hero in 30.11 at a price of 7/4 favourite.

Second Semi Final of the RCETS A6 stake went to Dea Sceal for Anthony O'Sullivan from Ventry. The rank outsider at 11/1 beat Ameerah Choice by 3 lengths in 29.74.

Race 6 was won by Off to Dubai for Paul and Steve O Connor from Valentia. The 2/1 joint favourite finished very strongly to beat the front running Kilura Flyer by half a length in 29.43.

Pat McMahon completed the second leg of his double in race 7 with Sen dit Hanna. Leading from traprise the 5/4 favourite beat Dubh Galore by one and a half lengths in 29.65.

Race 8 went to the Michaela O'Sullivan Gneeveguilla owned Boundard Han. The outsider of the field at 14/1 took up the lead to the third bend to beat Cashen Miska by half a length in 28.87.

The Liam O'Callaghan Macroom trained Rushmoor Peggy won race 9 or the Rushmoor Racing Syndicate. Showing good early speed, he beat Ladyswell by 6 lenghts in 29.53 at a price of 7/4 favourite.

Eddie Costello from Ballybunion won Race 10 with Riverfield Star. Priced at 5/1 he took up the lead at the third bend to beat the front running Millridge Jack by three lengths in 29.10.

The final race of the night was over the sprint distance and this was won by Earn Perks by Thomas and Johnny Regan of Ardfert. The 6/4 favourite beat Carmac Bruiser by one and a half lengths in 17.87.

Racing again tonight at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with a ten race card, first race at 7.46.