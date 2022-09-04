Kingdom flag still flying high in Derby

A number of Kerry challengers are still standing after Round 3 of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby.
Ballymac Finn and Killeacle Phelps were 2nd and 3rd respectively for Liam Dowling in Heat 2.
Bulletfromagun was runner-up in Heat 3 for Inas Boys syndicate and Michael O’Leary, Ardfert.
Callaway Masters won Heat 4 For Denis Murphy of Beaufort, followed home by Hoodoo Brown for Mossie O’Donnell and Liam Dowling.
Denis Murphy’s Callaway Pro Am was victorious in Heat 6.
In the ¼ finals next weekend:
Ballymac Finn goes in the first
Hoodoo Brown and Callaway Masters the second
Killeacle Phelps the third
& Bulletfromagun and Callaway Pro Am in the fourth.
Meanwhile, Kerry had two winners at Limerick; Petitpop Flyer in the 4th for Paudie Keane, Moyvane & Ardfert Josie in the 11th for Kathleen Clifford and Joe Nash-Ardfert and Ballybunion.