Kingdom flag still flying high in Derby

Sep 4, 2022 10:09 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom flag still flying high in Derby
A number of Kerry challengers are still standing after Round 3 of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby.

Ballymac Finn and Killeacle Phelps were 2nd and 3rd respectively for Liam Dowling in Heat 2.

Bulletfromagun was runner-up in Heat 3 for Inas Boys syndicate and Michael O’Leary, Ardfert.

Callaway Masters won Heat 4 For Denis Murphy of Beaufort, followed home by Hoodoo Brown for Mossie O’Donnell and Liam Dowling.

Denis Murphy’s Callaway Pro Am was victorious in Heat 6.

In the ¼ finals next weekend:
Ballymac Finn goes in the first
Hoodoo Brown and Callaway Masters the second
Killeacle Phelps the third
& Bulletfromagun and Callaway Pro Am in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Kerry had two winners at Limerick; Petitpop Flyer in the 4th for Paudie Keane, Moyvane & Ardfert Josie in the 11th for Kathleen Clifford and Joe Nash-Ardfert and Ballybunion.

