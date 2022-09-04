Kingdom flag still flying high in Derby

A number of Kerry challengers are still standing after Round 3 of the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby.

Ballymac Finn and Killeacle Phelps were 2nd and 3rd respectively for Liam Dowling in Heat 2.

Bulletfromagun was runner-up in Heat 3 for Inas Boys syndicate and Michael O’Leary, Ardfert.

Callaway Masters won Heat 4 For Denis Murphy of Beaufort, followed home by Hoodoo Brown for Mossie O’Donnell and Liam Dowling.

Denis Murphy’s Callaway Pro Am was victorious in Heat 6.

In the ¼ finals next weekend:

Ballymac Finn goes in the first

Hoodoo Brown and Callaway Masters the second

Killeacle Phelps the third

& Bulletfromagun and Callaway Pro Am in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Kerry had two winners at Limerick; Petitpop Flyer in the 4th for Paudie Keane, Moyvane & Ardfert Josie in the 11th for Kathleen Clifford and Joe Nash-Ardfert and Ballybunion.