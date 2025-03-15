Advertisement
Sport

Kingdom defeat Armagh

Mar 15, 2025 19:18 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom defeat Armagh
Share this article

Kerry have secured a first home win of the campaign in the Allianz Football League.

Advertisement

The Kingdom were victorious at Austin Stack Park in Tralee against Armagh by 2-21 to 0-17.

Advertisement

Kerry nearly started with a goal after 20 seconds but David Clifford's effort was too close to the keeper. The same player put the Kingdom in front courtesy of a second minute free, then doubled the advantage less than a minute later. David Clifford's third free had Kerry ahead by 3 points to no score after 5 minutes. Paudie Clifford then extended the gap to 4 before Armagh notched their first point in the 8th minute. Micheal Burns grabbed the 5th Kerry point in the 9th minute.

Advertisement


The first goal of the encounter came from the resulatant kickout. David Clifford intercepted and set up Dylan Geaney to give Kerry a 1-5 to 0-1 lead. David Clifford made it 1-6 to 0-1, then Sean O'Brien added another Kingdom point. After 16 minutes it was 1-7 to 0-2. With Kerry ahead by 1-8 to 3 points in the 24th minute Kerry were awarded a penalty when Micheal Burns was dragged down. Paudie Clifford it was who netted from the spot kick. When Paul Geaney pointed in the 25th minute it meant all 6 forwards had scored for the Kingdom, who now lead 2-9 to 0-4. A smart save form Shane Ryan then kept the Kerry goal intact. Kerry went right down the other end and David Clifford put over. The Kingdom were ahead by 2-13 to 0-6 at the short whistle.

Advertisement

The expected Armagh second half comeback never materialised. Points by Dylan Geaney and David Clifford extended the Kingdom advantage. Armagh had the next two points and it was 2-15 to 0-8 after 41 minutes. Come the 50 minute mark it was 2-17 to 0-11. Kerry's quick moving attacking continued to pay dividends, with Tony Brosnan among those on target; he put over 3 times. Kerry had 9 different scorers on a night when they prevailed by 10.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

CRONIN AND GALVIN LEAD WEST CORK INTO FINAL DAY
Advertisement
St Pauls into Women’s Super League playoffs
Littlejohn scores on Shamrock Rovers debut
Advertisement

Recommended

CRONIN AND GALVIN LEAD WEST CORK INTO FINAL DAY
Littlejohn scores on Shamrock Rovers debut
Water supply restored in Tralee area this evening
Woman who died following car crash this week named locally
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus