Kingdom defeat Armagh

Kerry have secured a first home win of the campaign in the Allianz Football League.

The Kingdom were victorious at Austin Stack Park in Tralee against Armagh by 2-21 to 0-17.



Kerry nearly started with a goal after 20 seconds but David Clifford's effort was too close to the keeper. The same player put the Kingdom in front courtesy of a second minute free, then doubled the advantage less than a minute later. David Clifford's third free had Kerry ahead by 3 points to no score after 5 minutes. Paudie Clifford then extended the gap to 4 before Armagh notched their first point in the 8th minute. Micheal Burns grabbed the 5th Kerry point in the 9th minute.



The first goal of the encounter came from the resulatant kickout. David Clifford intercepted and set up Dylan Geaney to give Kerry a 1-5 to 0-1 lead. David Clifford made it 1-6 to 0-1, then Sean O'Brien added another Kingdom point. After 16 minutes it was 1-7 to 0-2. With Kerry ahead by 1-8 to 3 points in the 24th minute Kerry were awarded a penalty when Micheal Burns was dragged down. Paudie Clifford it was who netted from the spot kick. When Paul Geaney pointed in the 25th minute it meant all 6 forwards had scored for the Kingdom, who now lead 2-9 to 0-4. A smart save form Shane Ryan then kept the Kerry goal intact. Kerry went right down the other end and David Clifford put over. The Kingdom were ahead by 2-13 to 0-6 at the short whistle.



The expected Armagh second half comeback never materialised. Points by Dylan Geaney and David Clifford extended the Kingdom advantage. Armagh had the next two points and it was 2-15 to 0-8 after 41 minutes. Come the 50 minute mark it was 2-17 to 0-11. Kerry's quick moving attacking continued to pay dividends, with Tony Brosnan among those on target; he put over 3 times. Kerry had 9 different scorers on a night when they prevailed by 10.