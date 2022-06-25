Kingdom chase All-Ireland final place

A place in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship final can today go to Kerry.
The Kingdom take on Mayo in the last four in O’Connor Park, Tullamore from 2.45.
