Kingdom camogie team chasing All-Ireland final spot

Kerry this afternoon bid for a place in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor C Camogie Championship final.
Moneygall is the venue for their last four clash with Wicklow, at 2.
Kerry selector Eilish Kirby
