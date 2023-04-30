Advertisement
Sport

Kingdom camogie team chasing All-Ireland final spot

Apr 30, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom camogie team chasing All-Ireland final spot Kingdom camogie team chasing All-Ireland final spot
Share this article

Kerry this afternoon bid for a place in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor C Camogie Championship final.

Moneygall is the venue for their last four clash with Wicklow, at 2.

Kerry selector Eilish Kirby

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus